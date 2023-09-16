Loyola Alumni recall good old college days

CHENNAI: It was emotional Saturday for the Alumni of Loyola College in Chennai which is inching towards the centenary to be observed in 2025. A galaxy of former Loyola students ranging from Supreme Court judges, politicians, academicians and legal luminaries descended at Nungambakkam recollecting thier good old college days.

"Contributing to the cause of education is best among others," said Supreme Court Justice M M Sundresh at the alumni event held in Loyola College. VIT chancellor G Viswanathan, who is also the president of Loyola Alumni Association and former Loyolites Justice M M Sundresh and Justice J Chelameswar were among the invitees by the college administration.

The alumni members laid the foundation stone for the Loyola Shyam Kothari Centenary building. To honor, the late Shyam Kothari, who was the president of the Loyola Alumni Association, the centenary building is constructed at a cost of Rs.40 crores to accommodate the School of Liberal Arts, a press statement from Loyola College said.

As Loyola College is prepping up to celebrate the century of academic service in 2025 as it was founded in 1925, the Loyola Centenary Logo, with a tagline of "Where great minds come together" was unveiled at the event. Justice M M Sundresh shared his nostalgic days at Loyola college.

Quoting a Thirukural, the judge said that "Birth and death are certain, a person can live forever by his behavior, attitude and content". As the judge is one among the prestigious alumni of Loyola College, he remembered his days at Loyola and said that environment determines a person's achievement.

Members of Jesuit Jebamalai Raja, Provincial Jesuit Chennai Province, Antony Robinson Rector Loyola College and Jeyaraj, Secretary Loyola College, marked their presence during the event.