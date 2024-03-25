Lover’s kin kill 19-year-old from Adi Dravida Colony

CHENNAI: Six persons including a minor boy were arrested by the Avadi City police in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old youth in Ennore two days ago.

The investigation revealed that the victim was murdered by a gang led by the brother of a girl with whom the deceased was in a relationship.

R Paul Raj of Adi Dravida Colony in Ennore left home on Thursday night. He was found with cut injuries all over his body at SVM Nagar crematorium.

There was a simmering tension between Paul Raj and the girl’s family as the youngsters were in a relationship which her family disapproved, the family members revealed to the police during the investigation.

“In January 2022, both the families were summoned to the police station. As the boy and girl were not 18 years olds at that time, the police had counseled the families and advised the boy to stay away from the girl,” a police officer said.

After the incident, the boy’s family sent him to Bengaluru, where he worked in a hollow block manufacturing unit and used to visit his family for holidays. Police investigations revealed that the girl’s elder brother used to issue threats to Paul Raj, but the family did not think that he would act on it.

About ten days ago, Paul Raj had come to Ennore for vacation and was also assisting his father at the construction site where the latter works. The main accused, R Lokesh had on Thursday called the victim on the pretext of peace talks and took him to the crematorium where they got drunk. After Paul Raj was drunk, Lokesh and five of his friends rounded him up and attacked him with weapons.

The Ennore Police arrested Lokesh (20), Naveen (19), Dashwanth (20), Saravanan (19), Logesh (20), and a 17-year-old boy on Saturday. They were remanded them to judicial custody and sent the minor boy to a government observation home for boys.