Lorry carrying tender coconuts stolen from Koyambedu, recovered by cops within two hours

CHENNAI: Even as the heat wave continues to haunt Chennai residents, a lorry containing tender coconuts, the most preferred drink of Chennaiites during summer was stolen from Koyambedu on Wednesday midnight.

Thanks to alert cops in the city, it was recovered by the Korattur police within two hours during early hours of Thursday .

The lorry (KA 10 8672) was stolen from near Tea shop on the 100-foot road within the CMBT police station limits.

The driver, Jeganathan, had stopped the lorry and was drinking tea when an unknown person stole the vehicle.

The CMBT police station received a complaint from the driver, and immediately, the control room was alerted, and the vehicle was tracked using its registration number. The Korattur police, led by Inspector Narasimhan and constable Muthukumar, intercepted the vehicle near Korattur Alliance Apartment complex and arrested the vehicle thief, Arul, 38, a native of Nagapattinam.

The stolen lorry was transporting 4600 tender coconuts from Mysore.

The driver had been distributing the tender coconuts across the city on Wednesday and the vehicle had over 500 coconuts when it was stolen. The lorry was recovered, and the thief was arrested and brought to the police station for further investigation.

The Korattur police have registered a case and are investigating further.

The recovered lorry and the stolen coconuts have been handed over to the CMBT police station for further action.