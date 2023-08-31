Lone BJP councilor walks out from council meeting

CHENNAI: BJP councilor Uma Anand walked out from the council meeting held on Thursday as mayor for not mentioning the reduction of LPG gas cylinder by the central government.

Mayor R Priya appreciated and thanked for the breakfast scheme, the success of Chandrayaan 3, and the world hockey tournament.

BJP councilor Uma Anand requested to mention the central government for reducing the LPG cylinder by Rs 200. However, when there was a commotion among the councilors in the meeting.

While addressing the media, the councilor said that the forum appreciate the steps taken by the state government, whereas when it comes of central government actions there is none.

When the mayor praises for the success of Chandrayaan 3, there was no mention of the Prime Minister.

The reduction in gas cylinder for domestic propose, should be appreciated, she said.