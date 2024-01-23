Lok Sabha polls: DMK's manifesto committee meeting to be convened today

CHENNAI: As DMK gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, the party's manifesto committee will huddle at Anna Arivalayam this noon.

Notably, the coordination committee held its first meeting at the party headquarters Monday.

The manifesto committee along with two other committees were formed by the DMK high-command on Friday. The eleven-member committee is led by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, consisting a mix of seniors and fresh crop of leaders such as TKS Elangovan, Govi Chezhian, Ezhilan Naganathan and PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan.