Loft collapses on third floor of police quarters on MKN Road, Alandur

CHENNAI: A part of the concrete loft collapsed on the third floor of the police quarters on MKN Road in Alandur on Tuesday. Luckily no casualties were reported.

The police quarters is situated on MKN Road in Alandur which was constructed in 2008 with over 500 houses.

On Tuesday around 12.30 pm a part of the concrete loft near the staircase on the third floor on the 15th block collapsed and fell on the ground.

Luckily since the incident happened at noon there were no casualties reported.

Police said that usually in the morning and evening the children will be playing outside but during the incident, there were no children outside and only a few two-wheelers got damaged.

The residents said that the building lacks maintenance and in just 15 years it became too weak.

The St Thomas Mount police who visited the spot are investigating.