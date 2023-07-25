Locals irked as waste dumped near Nanmangalam lake

CHENNAI: Disposing garbage and defecation in the vacant land near Nanmangalam lake is a big nuisance for residents of Nanmangalam.

Locals have urged the civic body authorities to place dustbins, and shift the garbage transfer point from the vicinity of the lake to avoid polluting the water body.

“Even though the Water Resources Department cleans the garbage from the water body, people irresponsibly continue to dump it in the lake. Untreated sewage from the residential area is also let into the lake. Our repeated pleas with local residents not to do it have fallen to deaf ears,” said K Praveen, a resident of Nanmangalam.

Residents accuse that sanitary workers collect and garbage from the residential areas and discard in the open space near the Nanmangalam Lake, making it inconvenient to the people who pass through the lake. Residents and civic activists say they have spotted that the sanitary workers burn the garbage dumped near the water.

A cleanliness worker said “they are instructed to dump the waste near the water body which is the transfer point.” The worker claimed the waste will be collected by the panchayat and be taken to the dumpyard.

Locals rue that during the monsoon seasons the road would be messy with garbage floating in the stagnated water. People avoid using the road due to the filthy water and take alternative routes, they say.

“Apart from placing dustbins near the lake, the civic body should create awareness among the locals not to dump waste in the open,” said K Sekar, another resident.

The Panchayat officials did not respond to calls.