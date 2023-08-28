Begin typing your search...
Local holiday declared in Chennai tomorrow for Onam
To compensate for the holiday, September 2 will be a working day.
CHENNAI: On the occassion of Onam, on August 29, a local holiday has been declared in Chennai.
Chennai's district collector M Aruna, IAS, has made an official announcement. However, essential services would continue functioning.
To compensate for the holiday, September 2 will be a working day. Not just Chennai, local holidays have been declared in Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari and Tiruppur as well.
