Local holiday declared in Chennai tomorrow for Onam

To compensate for the holiday, September 2 will be a working day.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Aug 2023 12:48 PM GMT
Local holiday declared in Chennai tomorrow for Onam
CHENNAI: On the occassion of Onam, on August 29, a local holiday has been declared in Chennai.

Chennai's district collector M Aruna, IAS, has made an official announcement. However, essential services would continue functioning.

To compensate for the holiday, September 2 will be a working day. Not just Chennai, local holidays have been declared in Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari and Tiruppur as well.

