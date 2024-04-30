Loan collection agent hacked to death near Villivakkam flyover

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was intercepted by a gang and hacked to death near Villivakkam flyover in broad daylight on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sarath Kumar of Villivakkam. He was working as a loan collection agent for banks, police said.

Sarath Kumar was on his motorbike when a gang which trailed him in bikes intercepted him and rounded him up.

Sensing trouble, Sarath tried to escape but was chased and attacked brutally with weapons by the gang.

Onlookers alerted the police and moved the heavily injured Sarath Kumar to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Rajamangalam Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.

Police sources said that the deceased has a pending murder case against him from 2019 in Peravallur police limits.

Police are also investigating if his murder has got anything to do with the deceased harbouring his friend, who got into a relationship with a married woman.