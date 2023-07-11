Load auto with veggies hits van's rear in Kilpauk; causes temporary traffic snarl

CHENNAI: In an accident putting traffic to a temporary halt, a load auto with vegetables hit the rear part of a van, in Kilpauk.



In an apparent case of losing control over the vehicle, the load auto driver was unable to apply brakes when the signal turned red thereby crashing into the rear portion of the van. The incident took place at the signal near Kilpauk Government hospital.

With no noticeable external injury as yet, the driver was carried to a pavement nearby in a bit to recover him.



Subsequently, the auto was taken to a corner by the traffic cops. This accident led to a temporary halt in traffic at Kilpauk.

