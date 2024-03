LS Polls: DMK manifesto, candidate released, check here

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK is contesting in 21 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.

Here is the list: North Chennai, South Chennai, Central Chennai, Sriperumbudur, Kanchipuram, Arakonam, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Thiruvannamalai, Salem, Erode, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Perambalur, Theni, Arani, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, Thanjavur and Kallakurichi.