Lines grow long as milk runs low; will normalise today, says Minister

CHENNAI: Areas across the city and suburbs are facing severe shortage of milk, with every shop that sells it witnessing serpentine queues right from the morning. Meanwhile, Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj assured that that there would be no interruption in supply from Thursday.

According to residents across the city, milk supply was disrupted for the last two days after Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc, leaving many parts submerged in the torrential rain that it brought along. The supply was also affected because the dairy farms at Ambattur and Sholinganallur were submerged due to heavy rain.

The situation is no different in the suburbs, with areas such as Tambaram, Chromepet, Pallavaram, Alandur, Adambakkam and Pazhavanthangal reporting severe shortage, leading to long queues in front of milk shops. The situation is more pronounced in these areas, as online delivery firms are not functional there, said residents, adding that the worst affected are those with small children at home.

While people are vying with one another to buy milk, shopkeepers said the supply is not enough to provide milk to all of them.

With scores of complaints being raised about milk shortage, Minister T Mano Thangaraj said on Wednesday that there would be no interruption in supply from Thursday. “The situation has improved today. There will be no interruption in supply from Thursday. Therefore, the public should refrain from stockpiling large quantities of milk in panic, as it will affect milk availability to others who need it,” he said.

Urging Aavin agents to reach out to all consumers, the Minister said, “Aavin milk powder is in sufficient stock. Agents and sellers should immediately procure the required quantity of milk sachets and sell to the consumers without any hindrance. Special attention should be paid to places where it couldn’t be supplied in the last few days.”

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare department, said 19 lakh litres are normally supplied in Chennai and surrounding areas. “Today, we supplied 14 lakh litres, which include 10 lakh liters by Aavin and four lakh liters by the rest (private dairies).

“Apart from milk, 6,650 kg milk powder, 50,000 water bottles, 15,000 cans of 20-litre water cans and 34,000 bread packets were also distributed to the public,” Sharma added.