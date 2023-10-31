Lineman dies of electrocution, kin protest

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old lineman was electrocuted near Tiruvottiyur when he was working on a transformer, while another staff survived with minor injuries. The deceased was identified as Veeramani of Ernavoor.

His relatives on Monday staged a protest at Tiruvottiyur EB office seeking action against those responsible for his death.

On Sunday, Veeramani and Murugesan (55), another lineman, were sent to Tiruvottiyur after a fault in the transformer resulted in a power cut. As they were working, they suffered a shock. Veeramani suffered severe injuries and collapsed on the spot, while Murugesan sustained minor injuries.

They were rushed to a government hospital, but the doctors there declared Veeramani as brought dead. On Monday morning, Veeramani’s family staged a protest outside the Tiruvottiyur EB office demanding action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, Tangedco officials said reverse electricity supply from a generator at a nearby telecom office is suspected to have caused the accident and added that an inquiry has been ordered. “Based on the report, we will initiate action,” said the official.

Though the telecom staffers have switched on the changeover switch to cut off the reverse supply into the grid, the power supply reached the transformer due to a fault in the changeover switch, said the official.

Veeramani is survived by his wife Banu and two daughters.