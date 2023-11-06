Begin typing your search...

Limited Use Subway construction between Pattabiram – Nemilichery taken up at Rs 4.5 cr

Construction of the Limited Use Subway measuring 4.5m x 4.5m is expected to be completed within five months.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Nov 2023 5:10 PM GMT
Representative image

CHENNAI: Chennai railway division has commenced the construction of a Limited Use Subway (LUS) between Pattabiram and Nemilichery railway stations in Chennai Central – Arakkonam section to eliminate level crossings and ensure seamless train operations and accident-free safe movement of road and rail users.

In the first phase, the work of construction of LUS in lieu of Level Crossing No.11 commenced on November 4 at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crores.

The subway would be useful for passage of all types of vehicles, said a release issued by Chennai division, which announced a 12-hour mega line/power block on November 5 to facilitate the construction work.

The replacement of Level crossing with LUS is a significant leap in improving the safety and efficient functioning of Railways aimed at betterment of services towards its passengers, the release added.

ChennaiChennai railway divisionLimited Use SubwayConstructionPattabiramNemilicheryRailway stations
DTNEXT Bureau

