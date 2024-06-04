Light to moderate rain likely to continue in Chennai and suburbs for next two days

CHENNAI: Chennai received widespread rain on Tuesday, the meteorological department has predicted that rainfall is likely to continue for the next two days.

In addition, yellow warning has been issued to 11 districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain under the influence of cyclonic circulations prevailing over the sea and southwest monsoon has become favorable to Tamil Nadu.

Many areas including Egmore, T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Arumbakkam and Tambaram receive moderate rain that brought respite from humidity in the city.

The sky condition is likely to be cloudy and light to moderate rain to occur over some places in the city and suburbs especially during evening and night times in the coming days.

The cyclonic circulation over Kerala and neighbourhood now lies over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

At least 11 districts - Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts are expected to receive heavy rain for the next two days.

Also, light to moderate rain along with gusty wind is likely to occur over the rest of the state.

Due to the monsoon spells, the maximum temperature is likely to be near normal at many places.

Some areas in the interior districts might witness slightly above normal temperature level for the next two days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 8.

As strong wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.