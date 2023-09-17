Light to moderate rain likely in Chennai for next 3 hrs

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted the possibility of rain in Chennai for the next three hours.

In accordance with an earlier report from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning might occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, due to variations in the speed of westerly winds.

Accordingly, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvannamalai, and Kanyakumari districts are likely to receive rain for the next 3 hours (till 10 am).

Meanwhile, since Saturday evening, some districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai have been experiencing occasional rain.