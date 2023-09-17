Begin typing your search...

Light to moderate rain likely in Chennai for next 3 hrs

Accordingly, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvannamalai and Kanyakumari districts are likely to receive rain for the next 3 hours (Till 10 AM).

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 Sep 2023 3:11 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-17 03:32:08.0  )
Visual from Chennai. (Photo credit: Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted the possibility of rain in Chennai for the next three hours.

In accordance with an earlier report from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning might occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, due to variations in the speed of westerly winds.

Meanwhile, since Saturday evening, some districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai have been experiencing occasional rain.

Online Desk

