Light to moderate rain likely in 13 dists of TN for next 3 hrs

Accordingly, 13 districts of TN are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Jun 2023 4:15 AM GMT
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday predicted the possibility of light to moderate rains in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindugal, Erode are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours.

In a statement released by the RMC, there is a speed variation in the westerly wind blowing towards Tamil Nadu. Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from today to June 29.

Online Desk

