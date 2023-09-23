Light house day to be observed from Sept 23-25

CHENNAI: The lighthouse day, which is celebrated on September 21st every year, is directed by the Government of India to be celebrated as the Lighthouse Festival from September 23rd to September 25th, 2023.

A satellite event of the Lighthouse Festival will be held in Chennai on September 25 at St. Bede's Higher Secondary School, Mylapore. N. Muruganandam, Director General of Lighthouses and Lightships will preside over the event.

"As part of the celebrations, there is a live musical concert by Indian playback singer Hariharan which is open to the general public with free entry for 1000 participants who register first, " said D. Venkatraman, deputy Director General of Lighthouses and Lightships in a press conference on Saturday.

The music concert by Hariharan will start at 7.30 pm. Registration for the event began at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Stands for registration is placed in the Music Academy, VR Mall, Chennai Lighthouse, and Marina Beach, the official said.

The Lighthouse day is celebrated every year based on the Indian Lighthouse Act passed on the same day in 1927.