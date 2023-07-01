Life-term for man who pushed colleague to death

CHENGALPATTU: A 24-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday for pushing an elderly man to death over an argument at Pallavaram in 2011. The victim who fell to the ground died on the spot. The accused Sakthivel, a resident of Pulipakkam worked along with the 65-year-old victim Manohar at a petrol bunk in Pallavaram. In October 2011, the duo got into an argument at work space and in a fit of rage, Sakthivel pushed Manohar to the ground. The victim sustained serious head injuries because of the fall and died on the spot. The Pallavaram police arrested the accused and when the case came up for hearing at the Chengalpattu court on Friday, the judge sentenced him to lifetime imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.

