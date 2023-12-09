Life stagnant, people’s anger boils over

CHENNAI: Stuck in filthy, stagnant water and struggling without power or even food and drinking water since the torrential downpour during Cyclone Michaung, patience is running thin among residents of several pockets in Chennai, who are increasingly shedding their usual deferential attitude towards elected representatives and unleashing their wrath on Ministers and MLAs, and Mayor and ward councillors.

The scale of anger was evident when a group of residents from north Chennai besieged the residence of city Mayor R Priya two days ago, demanding her to ensure relief works on war footing. “We are starving without water and milk, but the corporation is doing nothing,” the charged public told the Mayor, whose words of assurance did little to pacify the agitated crowd.

“As people’s representatives, it is their responsibility to address the issues we face. But for the last three days, we are left without any help from the government,” accused Sakthi (name changed), a resident of ward 74 in Perambur.

“Power supply was cut off since Monday, and essential items are not available. Though Mayor is residing in the same ward, no steps have been taken to provide us with basic materials,” an animated resident was heard telling the Mayor.

Even HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, a DMK strongman, was not spared when he visited Veerakutty Street in Old Washermenpet. The residents gheraoed him demanding immediate relief, including supplying milk and restoring power.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who inspected the flood-hit areas of Korattur blamed the Corporation workers of not doing anything to alleviate their struggle.

Egmore MLA E Paranthaman and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi, both from ruling DMK, were among those to face public ire when they visited their constituencies.

In southern part of the city, JMH Aassan Maalauna of the Congress who represents Velachery was not allowed to board his car, as a woman badgered him with question and question. The situation turned worse when the MLA alleged she was paid by ex-MLA MK Ashok of AIADMK, who was a few metres away handing over relief to the flood-hit. This triggered tension between Congress and AIADMK cadre