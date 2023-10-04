Begin typing your search...

Life convict found dead in Puzhal prison, suicide suspected

Gajendran was lodged in prison in 2009 as he was found guilty in the murder case of his wife in 2007 in Maraimalai Nagar.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Oct 2023 9:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-03 21:30:44.0  )
CHENNAI: A 63-year-old convict, serving life term in Puzhal prison, was found dead in the bathroom on Tuesday morning. Police suspect the death to be suicide. The deceased, identified as ‘Gaja’ alias Gajendran of Mappedu in Tiruvallur, was found unconscious in the bathroom in the morning.

According to police, he was absent during the morning roll call after which they launched a search. He was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. Gajendran was lodged in prison in 2009 as he was found guilty in the murder case of his wife in 2007 in Maraimalai Nagar.

His plea for an early release was recently rejected as authorities raised suspicion of his alleged involvement in the murder of his second wife, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances. Further investigations are one.

DTNEXT Bureau

