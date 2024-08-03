Chennai-based Librarian’s artistic space for newbies

CHENNAI: A mad king, who feeds his soul with alluring art, is compelled to select certain pieces and artists who are connected to their creations. He wishes to showcase the works of emerging artists to the world because every piece of art deserves recognition. He is also the librarian who travels across time and space to meet artists creating unique artworks, he has decided to open the cosmos of art to the public. Through The Library of Living Art Volume 2, an art show, he invites people to immerse themselves in this vast and extraordinary collection.

The librarian organising the art show is John Faust from Sunshine House. “With years of experience, I found that emerging artists struggle to enter the professional realm due to a lack of understanding about the process and organisation,” says John Faust. Two years ago, he founded Sunshine House to offer a platform for artists to showcase their work and learn about the art world’s organisational aspects.

John Faust

“We are an art show company dedicated to making art accessible to everyone and offering guests an interactive art experience,” he adds. This edition of The Library of Living Art will also feature emerging musicians and storytellers. Sunshine House is collaborating with the Chennai Anime Club and the Asia Culture Club for this event

John offers a unique perspective on Chennai’s art scene, “Generally, the art scene here is still stuck in the 1930s, lagging behind the global shift towards conceptual and medium-independent art. We remain anchored in expressionism. However, I’m pleased that the artists in this show are not solely India-centric but draw from a global spectrum, often infusing their work with an Indian touch. While traditional methods persist, young artists are breaking barriers with their contemporary concepts,” he explains.

One of the participating artists Priyanka Gopalaswamy draws inspiration from classic books and old advertisements. “Growing up as an only child, I read extensively and was inspired by stories where the impossible became possible, leading me to create fantasy and imaginary creatures. I aim to bring early 1900s classics to Gen Z,” says the creator of Away with the Imps. Her works include sumo-wrestling frogs influenced by Fight Club posters.

An architect who uses his artistic skills to express his thoughts, Mohd Farhadh Ullah’s works revolve around stories of him and the people surrounding him. “I would call myself an expressionist and a few of my works are not in line with reality,” he discusses with DT Next. The 25-year-old’s favourite artwork depicts growing confusion surrounding a person, suggesting that confusion itself may be the only light. He believes that sometimes, confusion leads to solutions.

Sumi Anu from the Red Eye Chapter is a curator specializing in comics and picture books, with a focus on indie publishers and storytellers. At this event, she will showcase cult classic comics that evoke nostalgia for childhood.

Another artist exhibiting his works is Ashwin J Chandran. An ambivert, he uses his canvas to reflect his life experiences. “The Shrine took a year to complete, capturing my evolving emotions over that time. The Anachronist explores the search for belonging while others are at ease in their spaces. I also connect deeply with Gleaming Kites, which deals with hope,” says the 27-year-old illustrator.

The Library Of Living Art Volume 2 will be held on August 4 from 2 pm to 8 pm at The Backyard, Adyar.

