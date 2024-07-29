Less bite to fish curry after rates spike by 15% at Kasimedu market

CHENNAI: The Tamil month of Aadi has spurred a demand for seafood, which is not proportionate to the supply. This has resulted in a surge in the prices by 15% at the Kasimedu wholesale market on Sunday.

Amman temples usually offer fish and other meat items to devotees during the Aadi month.

Prices of a few fish varieties, including black pomfret and red snapper, have doubled compared to the previous week due to shortage in supply. Thousands of customers thronged the market on the first Sunday of Aadi (July 28) prompting brisk sales.

However, many consumers returned empty-handed because of shortage in supply.

Unlike the previous years, the arrival of fish has reduced drastically because of a change in sea pattern after the recent rainfall. “During this month, trawlers caught an adequate amount of fish varieties, but now the rainfall activity has impacted the sea pattern and fishermen could not catch enough. Only less than 10 tonnes of fish were caught which led to a surge in the prices by 15%,” said MP Vishnu, a trader at Kasimedu wholesale market.

Even in retail markets in the city including Tiruvottriyur, Chintadripet and Madhavaram, prices of fish remained similar to the wholesale rates except with a small margin of Rs 50-Rs 100/kg. “Temple festivals will be held for a month. Only in the middle of August, prices will reduce,” said R Udhayaraj, a retail fisherman at the market.