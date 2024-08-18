Lemon, green chilli get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 18.08.2024

CHENNAI: The prices of lemon and green chillies recorded a rise at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai on Sunday.

Since the start of the month, the price of a kilo of lemons had not dipped below Rs 100 — they were being sold for anywhere between 120 and 150 rupees. On Sunday, however, the price of lemons rose to Rs 180 per kg at the market, which is a Rs 30 jump.

Similarly, the price of green chillies has also recorded an upward movement today. On August 1, a kilo of green chillies was sold at Rs 45. Soon, its price increased by Rs 15 to Rs 60 per kg. On August 16, the price dipped to Rs 50. Today, a kilo of green chillies is being sold at Rs 80 per kg, marking a spike of Rs 30.

Meanwhile, the price of raw mangoes has skyrocketed this month. From being sold at Rs 50 per kg earlier this month, they are being sold at Rs 190 on August 18.

On the other hand, on the 1st of this month, peas were sold at Rs 150 per kg. Its price since then came down to Rs 140 and didn't cross the mark until today. A kilo of peas is now being sold for Rs 150 per kg again, according to traders at the market.

From August 7 till Saturday, a kilo of Ooty carrots was sold at Rs 100. Today the price has increased to Rs 110.

Coming to beetroots, a kilo of the vegetable was sold at Rs 80 per kg on August 1 and later, Rs 60 per kg. On August 17, its price went up to Rs 70 per kg, but today it has again dropped by ten rupees to Rs 60 per kg.

The rates of essentials like onions, tomatoes, potatoes and coconuts have more or less remained the same throughout the month.