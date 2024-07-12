Lemon, drumstick, and green chillies get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 12

CHENNAI: The prices of several vegetables saw moderate fluctuations on Friday at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market.

Drumsticks which have seen a rise in price the last few days, were sold at 130 rupees per kg, and today has decreased Rs 110 per kg.

A kg of ginger was being sold at Rs 150. Last Tuesday, it was sold at Rs 140, but yesterday it was again selling at Rs 150 per kg, today it is remaining same.

On July 8, peas were sold at Rs 200 per kg, today they are selling at Rs 220 per kg, which has gone up by Rs 20.

Beetroot is being sold at Rs 80 per kg since the beginning of July and is sold for the same today.

The price of garlic has not gone below 300 rupees for the past few months. It has been sold for 300 to 350 rupees per kg for the last few days and is sold for Rs 330 per kg.

Beans, which were sold as high as Rs 120 per kg, started falling in price from last week. A kilo of beans was sold at Rs 90 on July 8, but today it has decreased by Rs 10 to Rs 80.

Greenchillies also has decreased by Rs 10 to Rs 40 per kg.















