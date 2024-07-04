Lemon, drumstick, and beetroot get a tad costlier; check out vegetable rates on July 4 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The rates of lemon, drumstick, and beetroot recorded an increase of Rs 10 to 20 at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai on Thursday while garlic prices saw a dip of Rs 10.

A kilo of lemon which was sold at 90 rupees yesterday, increased to Rs 110 per kg today, marking a 20 rupees jump.

In early June, 1 kg of lemon was sold for Rs 140 which later dropped to Rs 130 per kg and then to Rs 100 on June 17. The dip in its prices continued until June 23 when it was sold at 80 rupees per kg. In the last week of June, there was a sudden spike with the price going up to 130 rupees/kg, however, it reduced later.

Another vegetable that is witnessing price variations is the drumstick. From July 1 to until yesterday, it was being sold at Rs 90 per kg. Today it has gone up to Rs 100 per kg.

Drumstick prices had shot up to 190 rupees per kg on June 20; it fell to Rs 120 per kg on June 25 and later went down to Rs 100.

Similarly, beetroot prices too have been recording fluctuations. From spiking to Rs 80 per kg from Rs 50 in June, it was sold at Rs 80 on Tuesday and dropped to Rs 70 per kg yesterday.

Today, beetroot is selling for Rs 80 per kg, up by Rs 10 again.

On the other hand, a kg of garlic was sold at Rs 350 in early June. After that, there was a fall and spike between 20 and 40 rupees. Since July 1, a kg of garlic has been sold for 330 rupees but today it has decreased to 320 rupees per kg.