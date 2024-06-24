Lemon and beans get costlier; check out vegetable rates on June 24 at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market

CHENNAI: The prices of lemon and beans saw a sudden rise today at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai.

While lemon price increased to Rs 130 per kg today from yesterday's price of Rs 80 per kg, the rate of beans spiked to Rs 120 per kg today from Rs 70 per kg yesterday.

Incidentally, the price of beans has been fluctuating lately. From a price of Rs 170 per kg on Friday, it dropped to Rs 120 on Saturday, and further fell to Rs 70 yesterday.

Also, drumstick was sold at Rs 160 today from yesterday's price of Rs 170.

Meanwhile, the price of green chillies price decreased by Rs 15 today from yesterday's price of Rs 55. It is being sold at Rs 40 today.

According to traders at the market, small onion and lady's finger prices rose by Rs 10 today. They are being sold at Rs 90 and Rs 50, respectively, today.