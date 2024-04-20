Leaders pay tribute to Late Dr Sivanthi Aditanar

CHENNAI: Leaders from all political parties, noted personalities, celebrities, and people from all walks of life paid tributes to late Padma Shri Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar on the occasion of his 11th remembrance anniversary, at his memorial at Poes Garden in Chennai on Friday.

Dr Sivanthi Aditanar’s son S Balasubramanian Adityan, Director, Daily Thanthi group of publications, and grandson and Daily Thanthi group Director B Sivanthi Adityan, paid floral tributes during the function. Malathi Sivanthi Adityan, Jayaramaiah, Anitha Kumaran and Samyuktha Adityan were among other family members who also paid respects.

A one-minute silence was observed in memory of his contribution to the fields of education, journalism, sports, spirituality and social service.

Former Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and BJP’s Chennai South candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan and her husband Soundararajan, TMC president GK Vasan and former Chennai Mayor and founder-chairman of Manithaneyam Trust Saidai Duraisamy paid floral tributes.

DMK traders wing state secretary Kasimuthu Manickam and AIADMK state literary wing deputy secretary EC Sekar, BJP’s North Chennai candidate RC Paul Kanagaraj, party state secretary Sathishkumar, spokesperson ANS Prasad, VCK leaders were among the scores of leaders who paid their respects in Chennai.

Earlier, executives and employees of Daily Thanthi, Maalaimalar, Thanthi TV, DT Next, Rani, Rani Muthu, Rani Printers, Hello FM, Subasree, Gokulam Kathir, India Cabs, AMN TV and Pharos Hotel also paid floral tributes.

Manali Dr Sivanthi Aditanar Higher Secondary School’s Road Safety Cadet paid musical tribute at the memorial on Friday.