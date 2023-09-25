Leaders pay tribute to late Dr Sivanthi Aditanar

CHENNAI: Leaders from all political parties, noted personalities and people from all walks of life paid tributes to late Padma Shri Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar on his 88th birth anniversary, at his memorial in Chennai on Sunday.

His son S Balasubramanian Adityan, Chairman, Daily Thanthi group, and grandson and Daily Thanthi group Director B Sivanthi Adityan paid floral tributes during the function. Malathi Sivanthi Aditanar and Anita Kumaran among other family members also paid their respects.

In a statement, opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami recalled Sivanthi Aditanar’s contribution to Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami stressed on Sivanthi Aditanar’s fondness for Tamil language, which he took to the masses through journalism. He helped talented people hailing from a simple background in sports, established educational institutions for all and served the people selflessly.

Palaniswami added that Sivanthi Aditanar acted as a driving force for millions of youths. “On his birth anniversary, I pay my tribute to his service and fame,” he added.

Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, AIADMK leaders Kadambur C Raju and C Vijayabaskar, BJP leaders ‘Karate’ R Thiagarajan, RC Paul Kanagaraj, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, senior Congress leader and former union minister Jayanthi Natarajan, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam general secretary Bussy N Anand, Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi leader NR Dhanabalan, VCK MLA SS Balaji, DMDK leader B Parthasarathy, Ayya Vaikundar Makkal Katchi coordinator Sasikumar Nadar, industrialist VG Santhosam, and actor S Ve Shekher were among many leaders who paid their respects in different parts of the State.