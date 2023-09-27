Leaders pay floral tribute to Si Pa Aditanar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Daily Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar on his 119th birthday.

In a message posted on his official handle on micro blogging site 'X', Stalin said, "I fondly remember and cherish the service rendered by Si Pa Aditanar, pioneer of Tamil journalism, to Tamil society and his contribution to Tamil journalism."

Executive Director of Malai Murasu R Kannan, Chairman of Daily Thanthi group S Balasubramanian Adityan and director of Daily Thanthi group B Sivanthi Adityan garlanded the statue and paid tributes to Si Pa Aditanar.



Earlier in the day, state ministers M P Saminathan, Ma Subramanian, P K Sekar Babu, Anitha Radhakrishnan and Mano Thangaraj garlanded the statue and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Aditanar at Egmore in the city on behalf of the state government which has been celebrating the Daily Thanthi founder's birthday as a state event since 20I9. Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R Priya and Egmore MLA Paranthaman also accompanied the ministers and paid their tributes to Aditanar.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar, district secretary Balaganga, former Chennai Mayor 'Saidai' Duraisamy, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TMC president G K Vasan, TNCC state general secretary Chiranjeevi, PMK former president G K Mani, AMMK deputy general secretary Senthamizhan, BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan and state secretary Karate Thiagarajan were also among leaders who paid tributes to Aditanar. On behalf of the Dravidar Kazhagam, its vice president 'Kavignar' Kali Poongundran, Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi president N R Dhanapalan and Samathuva Makkal Kazhagam president Ernavur Narayanan also garlanded the statue of Aditanar at Egmore in the city. Staff of Thanthi, Maalai Malar, DT Next, Thanthi TV and Hello FM also paid thier rich tributes to the veteran journalist and Thanthi founder Aditanar.