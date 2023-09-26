Begin typing your search...

Lbeaar MHSS celebrates 23rd annual Sports Day

Sub Inspector K Vinoth Kumar of Koyambedu, who was the guest of honour, felicitated the champions.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Sep 2023 10:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-25 22:01:06.0  )
Lbeaar MHSS celebrates 23rd annual Sports Day
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Lbeaar MHSS celebrated its 23rd annual Sports Day recently. Bindu Ajith, principal, gave the welcome address.

Sub Inspector K Vinoth Kumar of Koyambedu, who was the guest of honour, felicitated the champions.

V Kishorenath, secretary, P Dasarathan, treasurer and B Sudarsana Raghavan, trustee, rewarded the overall championship trophy to students.

Kindergarten kid’ sunflower dance, karate, and boy’s silambam performance and pyramid formation were the main highlights.

LbeaarLbeaar MHSS23rd annual Sports Daychampionship trophysilambam performance
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X