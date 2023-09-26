Lbeaar MHSS celebrates 23rd annual Sports Day

CHENNAI: Lbeaar MHSS celebrated its 23rd annual Sports Day recently. Bindu Ajith, principal, gave the welcome address.

Sub Inspector K Vinoth Kumar of Koyambedu, who was the guest of honour, felicitated the champions.

V Kishorenath, secretary, P Dasarathan, treasurer and B Sudarsana Raghavan, trustee, rewarded the overall championship trophy to students.

Kindergarten kid’ sunflower dance, karate, and boy’s silambam performance and pyramid formation were the main highlights.