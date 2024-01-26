Lawyer held for sending child porn to man, extorting money

CHENNAI: A lawyer was arrested for allegedly sending child pornographic material to a person and extorting money from him claiming to be a juvenile justice board official.

The arrested person was identified as S Mahendran (37), a resident of Thapal petti in Madhavaram.

After the lawyer pestered the victim repeatedly, the latter had filed a complaint with the National Cybercrime portal. According to the complaint, he had received a message on his messaging platform and when he opened the message, he found obscene photos of children.

A few hours later, the victim received a call from Mahendran who claimed that he was a juvenile justice board official and that he can be booked for watching child pornography.

The victim had even paid Rs 1000 once to the lawyer through Gpay. However, after Mahendran pestered the victim, he approached the national cybercrime portal, who informed the child welfare committee officials, who alerted the Chennai city police.

After investigations, Anna Nagar all-women police registered a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act and Information Technology Act and other IPC Sections and arrested the lawyer. He was produced before the magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.