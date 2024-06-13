Lawyer hacked to death in broad daylight in Thiruvanmiyur; three arrested

CHENNAI: A 31 year old man, a lawyer was hacked to death by a gang in broad daylight in Thiruvanmiyur on Tuesday night. Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder.

The deceased was identified as B Gowtham (31) of Avvai Nagar main road, Thiruvanmiyur. On Tuesday night, Gowtham was with his friends near a private bank in Thiruvanmiyur when the trio who came there rounded him up and started attacking Gowtham with knives.

Police said that Gowtham's friends attempted to prevent the attack, but the trio chased them away and rained blows on Gowtham and fled the scene. Gowtham was moved to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on a complaint by Gowtham's family, Thiruvanmiyur police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects.

After investigations, Police arrested three persons, N Kamalesh (27), K Parthipan (31) - both from Kannagi Nagar and M Nithyanandam (27) of Kottivakkam.

Probe revealed that Kamalesh was nursing a grudge against the deceased lawyer for several months now. Kamalesh had assaulted the Gowtham's friend, Madhankumar last year after an argument and Gowtham threatened Kamalesh after learning about the incident.

To exact revenge on the lawyer, Kamalesh along with his friends executed the murder.

Police said that all the accused have previous cases against them.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.