Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Nothing can be done legally to stop banks from charging us for services

Q: Is there anything that can be done to stop banks from systematically fleecing their customers in the name of SMS/mail charges, late fines, deductions for not maintaining enough balance, etc? After reading the Page 1 article in this paper, I poured through my bank account statement to find hidden cuts carried out by the bank in the name of facilities I never sought. On calling the bank, the reply was the cuts are as per regulations. How is it that the banks, unlike other establishments, are allowed to unilaterally eat into our savings? Is there anything a common man can do about it?

- Sabari Velumuthu, Uthandi

A. The olden days of getting service without payment has gone Even in public places to use rest rooms you got to pay nowadays. To use the highways, you have to pay a toll at the plaza established there. In a supermarket, if you need a bag to carry your groceries, you got to pay for it. It’s the same with banks. Nowadays, banks charge us for every little thing they render a service for. As much as it eats into our savings, you cannot do anything without banks. This is a piquant situation. As the banks have been authorised to collect service charges, nothing can be done legally to stop them.

Hire a mediator to make both parties understand their case

Q: A friend of mine, after 15 years of marriage, wants to initiate divorce proceedings as he feels his wife has become a different person. His wife is not ready for an amicable settlement. She wants to keep the family home, despite him investing nearly Rs 40-50 lakh into the property. She also wants full custody of their son, now nine years old. If the matter reaches the court, does my friend stand a chance of winning the case? Is there any other option available?

—Santhosh Janakiraman, Pallavaram

A. In the case of matrimonial discord contesting parties do ask for impossible things. To make them to come to ground realities, you approach a trained mediator and go for mediation. That mediator can render proper advice and can make both parties to understand the strength and weakness of the case on both sides. Many times, mediators can bring about a proper settlement between contesting parties.