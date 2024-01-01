Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

CHENNAI: High time that govt appoint nodal officer to coordinate all civic works

Q. As a civic association official in Thapalpetti, Madhavaram, I have used all modes to lodge complaints against the inaction of civic officials, and today, surprisingly, in a relief to our bad roads, I saw preparations for laying a new road in my locality. But my relief soon gave way to fear as only recently, Tangedco reacted to our complaints and promised to shift overhead live wires to the underground. Now the question is, are these authorities coordinating and working in tandem, or will Tangedco dig up the road once it is newly laid? Also, there is a chance of Metrowater personnel coming with spades as connections are overdue though all residents are paying taxes without fail. Newly-laid roads being damaged by other departments is witnessed everywhere in the city. Despite questions raised, it continues to happen with no one held accountable. Should Greater Chennai Corporation be held responsible for such follies? Is there anything a commoner can do legally?— Radhakrishnan, Madhavaram

A. In normal circumstances, there must be coordination between all public utility agencies. Unfortunately, it is lacking. One begins destruction after another’s construction. Since Metrowater was formed by bifurcating from GCC, there is some coordination between them. But Tangedco operates on its own. It is high time that the government appoints a nodal officer to coordinate all civic works so that one agency does not work counter to other works done, thereby saving public funds and preventing public woes.

Can’t sue TNHB for recovering additional costs incurred

Q. The Tamil Nadu Housing Board, which built 904 LIG flats under a self-finance scheme in Sholinganallur a decade back, is placing conditions to allow registration of the property despite buyers paying fully the sale price fixed for the tenements, after the lock-in period set for issuing sale deed. The board is insisting upon additional costs, which they claim have been incurred for procuring water for building the apartment and for maintaining the property till the association took over. This is a LIG scheme launched by the TNHB, benefiting the poor and the middle class. Forcing buyers to pay an additional amount for registration is unjust as nothing of such was informed before the purchase. Petitions to the TNHB haven’t got a favourable response. As I had already paid the amount fixed for the flat, can I sue them for demanding extra?— Elizabeth Rani, Sholinganallur

A. The claim pointed out to you regarding water supply and maintenance are separate claims and do not arise out of construction cost. The TNHB maintains the premises till an association is entrusted with the task of maintenance. It is the additional cost that they are recovering. This issue is a separate aspect and no case can be filed challenging those demands. By now, you would have realised your RWA is charging much more for maintenance.