Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

CHENNAI: Married man’s ties with woman without divorce not ‘live-in’

Q: My wife left me some six years ago over some misunderstanding and is leading a secluded life in another city, three years after which a former colleague of mine shifted to my place as a live-in partner. While my wife and I are yet to formally get separated, my live-in partner is a divorcee. During our three years of stay together, my female friend borrowed from me quite a good amount of money, mostly which I received as my ancestral share. She is not returning the money, which I want to invest in the name of my only daughter, and is threatening to take me to court whenever I broach the subject. What can I do to get her out of my place and get the money back? Has she any legal advantage for occupying my house for three years without paying anything?

- Sabrarish S, Besant Nagar

A: Yours is not a living-in relationship. When a person lives with another woman without getting the previous marriage dissolved, it is nothing but adultery. If your relationship is governed by a written contract, you can enforce those terms. Therefore, if she did not part with any amount spent for a living, it cannot be recovered. However, the money lent can be recovered by a civil suit.

No compensation mechanism for those injured by manja string

Q: In cases of suffering injuries due to the deadly manja string, who will foot the hospital bill and other expenses? The culprits involved in this case could not be traced as it was a snapped kite string. Are there any doors that can be knocked at for getting compensation for the expenses involved and loss of work days?

- Vedhapriya, Maduravoyal

A: There are enough legal provisions against flying kites with ‘manja nool’. But if you don’t know the culprit, what can the police do? The State will not compensate for such injuries as there are no welfare orders of the government for this purpose like the hit-and-run incidents in cases of road accidents. However, if you are able to trace the persons responsible, you can sue them for damages.