Lawfully yours: By Justice K Chandru

CHENNAI: Right to Service Act needed to keep corrupt officials under check

I had a bad experience while applying for a two-wheeler driving licence online, without going through a driving school or broker. Even though I knew how to drive a two-wheeler after getting a Learner’s Licence Registration (LLR), the vehicle inspector found some ways to reject my application. On the second occasion, when I applied through a driving school, paying fees and bribes, I was cleared even without checking my driving skills. What best can I, as a common man, do to fight such manipulation and rigging of an online system brought in to bring down the corrupt ways of our bureaucracy?

— A Anish Raj, Villivakkam

Even if technology is introduced, it may not succeed in putting an end to the corruption in government services. See any registration office for instance. Even though online filing is implemented, it will be impossible for you to enter the gateway. But go through an agent, and you will have a smooth sailing. That is true of every government service. Even private services are no different. Book one air ticket without a travel agent, you will feel the difference. What we should demand is a Right to Service Act so that these bandicoots can be kept under check.

Sue society if amendments circulated found to be forged

I am a life member of a registered society in Chennai. The present secretary has been holding the post for the past 15 years. He has printed the bylaws diluting the stake of founders. I have obtained a true copy from the Registrar’s Office under the Right to Information Act. It shows that no amendment has been made since the inception of the society. What is the remedial action to restore the status?

— Rajesh R Desai

No amendments made to the bylaws without it being registered with the Registrar of Societies is valid. You can sue your society and get a declaration that the amendments found and circulated in the printed book are invalid and do not bind any of the members.