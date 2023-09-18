Lawfully yours: By Justice K Chandru

CHENNAI: Lawyer’s professional misconduct should be reported to Bar Council

Q: My situation pertains to a series of distressing events that not only deprived me of my wealth but also violated my basic rights. The circumstances surrounding this case encompass false legal actions, abuse of power, coercion, and a systematic attempt to strip me of my economic security. As a result, I also reached out to the Human Rights Commission to bring to light these violations and seek the necessary intervention to restore justice and safeguard the rights that have been infringed upon. The issue in my case also related to my lawyer becoming hostile and leaving me after taking huge money as fees for almost 15 cases which I had filed to get my justice in NCLT, civil courts and criminal cases filed against the respondents and the accused people.

— Ravikumar Rajendraprasad

In respect of the human rights violations, you can continue your case before the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) with the help of another lawyer. As for your grievances against your lawyer’s professional misconduct, you have to give a complaint before the State Bar Council only.

Seek direction from HC to get lost SR reconstructed with available records

Q: My father worked as a pharmacist in Manamelkudi GH in Pudukkottai district. During his course of work, his service register (SR) got lost. Last year, the current doctor working in Manamelkudi arranged a police inquiry into the lost SR. The suspected person, in his written statement, said he didn’t receive SR from the Joint Directorate office of the Pudukkottai district. As per the advice of a lawyer, highlighting the statement of the suspected person, my father asked for details about his lost SR from the Joint Directorate office. But there was no response. Now we are stuck with the next move. Please help.

— Remuki Baskaran, Pudukkottai

Seek an official response under the Right To Information (RTI) Act from your father’s head office. If they give a reply about the service register, confirming that it is indeed lost, or keep silent, file a writ petition before the High Court seeking a direction to reconstruct the SR with available records. Nowadays, most employees maintain a parallel service register book to avoid these contingencies.