Law student, professor attacked & robbed by 6-member gang near Nehru Park

CHENNAI: Six men allegedly attacked a law college student and a professor and robbed their mobile phones near Nehru Park metro rail station on Sunday night.

The duo R Arunkumar, 28, of Avadi, and R Madan Lal, 21, of Mettur, along with three others visited a theatre in Kilpauk on Sunday night, after which the incident happened.

The five of them were walking to board a metro train to Koyambedu when a gang intercepted them.

One of the gang members picked up a fight with the victims and started attacking them.

Subsequently, one of the gang members snatched the mobile phone from Madan Lal and fled the place.

The injured were treated at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Based on their complaint, the Kilpauk police arrested two robbers, identified as K Anand, 19, and a juvenile, and launched a hunt for four others.

The arrested Anand was sent to jail, while the juvenile boy was sent to a government home for boys.