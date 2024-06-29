Law student molested in Mangalore Mail: Cops ‘discourage’ her from seeking legal action; victim persists, lodges complaint

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old law student travelling in the Mangalore mail had a traumatic experience for over three hours after she was molested by a passenger on board the train.

The victim was heading to Chennai from Kerala in the ladies’ compartment and had a nightmare when a male passenger touched her inappropriately, while she was asleep. The incident occurred between Jolarpettai and Katpadi.

The victim, who was alone, managed to comfort herself and reached out to the railway police only to find out that they were adding more misery to her ordeal. According to eyewitness and activist V Sathiabalan, the general railway police and RPF posted at Katpadi and Arakkonam stations were insensitive to the matter playing the jurisdiction game.

A cop, in fact wanted the girl to de-board the train at Arakkonam and file a complaint. “Help came from senior police officials in Chennai,” added Sathiabalan, who accompanied the victim till she had filed formal complaint at Chennai Central. “The worst part is that a few cops silently advised the budding lawyer not to file a complaint stating that she is a girl and could not handle the court case proceedings.”

Victim was travelling from Thalassery to Chennai in Train No 12602 Mangalore Mail. “She was sleeping in the lower berth in S4. Around 2.30 am, the culprit, Sajan SK (28) from West Bengal, was travelling with his wife and two children. The victim noticed the clothes of the guy who molested her, entering the S5 coach,” the copy of the complaint read.

The victim informed the TTE who handed over the memo she had filled out. She also informed the RPF at railway helpline 139, and the police came into the train when it stopped at Katpadi. “They inquired about the incident and left the train as it started from the station without helping me. I was travelling alone. When the train arrived at Arakkonam, the police got into the train and asked me to get down there, as they said I could file a complaint from there only. Being alone, I couldn’t get down and went to the GRP station in Central,” a rattled victim told this correspondent. “A woman police asked me to leave without filing the complaint, but later I filed an FIR to ensure the culprit is remanded.”

When contacted, a senior official attached to the Government Railway Police said that the issue would be investigated and action would be taken against officials who were insensitive in helping the victim.