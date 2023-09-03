Law student killed in hit-and-run case on Poonamallee High Road

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old law student of a private university was killed in a road accident near Koyambedu on Saturday morning after a speeding vehicle allegedly knocked down the two-wheeler he was driving. The deceased Lakshmi Narayanan (21) was a fourth year law student of a private university in Maduravoyal. Lakshmi Narayanan was driving the two-wheeler with his friend Rohith on the pillion.

On Saturday morning the duo were travelling to the university along Poonamallee High Road when an unidentified vehicle knocked off the two-wheeler. The accused fled the scene in the hit and run case. The two students were thrown off the bike. Passerby rescued them and moved them to a hospital nearby where Lakshmi Narayanan was declared dead. The pillion rider survived with injuries. Koyambedu traffic investigation wing police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the accused involved in the hit and run incident.