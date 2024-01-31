Launch of TBM for corridor 4, underground 2 at Panagal park station

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited has started the Phase 2 expansion of the metro rail network in Chennai following the successful completion of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 Extension Corridors, which have been operating since June 2015 in stages, and the increasing number of users in Corridors 1 and 2. Currently, CMRL is working on a massive infrastructure development project in the city that includes the construction of three additional metro rail tracks, totalling 116.1 km in length and 119 metro stations.



Phase II Corridor 4 of the Chennai Metro Rail runs 26.1 km east-west, linking Light House station to Poonamallee Depot along the seaside. It comprises nine underground stations and eighteen elevated stations. Corridor 4 underground part stretching over 10 km, originating from the Lighthouse, and passing through Chennai's oldest areas like Mylapore, Kutchery Road to new and upmarket areas like Alwarpet, Boat Club, Panagal Park and Kodambakkam.

In Corridor-4, four TBMs (Tunnel Boring Machine) in total will be utilised. ITD Cementation India Limited was given the underground projects C4-UG01 (Light House to Bharathidasan Road) and C4-UG02 (Bharathidasan Road to Kodambakkam Powerhouse Ramp) to build the Metro Stations and their corresponding tunnels.Two TBMs, named Peacock and Pelican, are being launched from Panagal Park station towards Kodambakkam Powerhouse Ramp, and two TBMs, named Flamingo and Eagle, have already been launched from Light House Station towards Thirumayilai Metro Station.

T Archunan, Director Projects, CMRL, launched the TBM (Pelican) of Corridor - 4 a total length of 2.1 km from Panagal Park Station to Kodambakkam Power house Ramp (upline) on Wednesday in the presence of senior officials from CMRL, General Consultants, M/s AEON Consortium, and ITD Cementation.

By the end of December 2024, the TBM Pelican, which will be stationed in the upper line of Corridor-4, will have mined this length to a maximum depth of 18.5 metres below ground. This TBM will cross the flyovers at Kodambakkam and North Usman Road during this section. Following its retrieval, the TBM will begin tunnelling from Panagal Park in the direction of Boat Club Station. On April 1, 2024, the TBM Peacock will set out from Panagal Park to the retrieving shaft in Downline at Kodambakkam Powerhouse Ramp, said a press release from CMRL.