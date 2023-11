Late night Beach-Tambaram EMUs cancelled on certain dates this month and next

CHENNAI: EMUs between Chennai Beach and Tambaram will be cancelled due to line block permitted in the Egmore-Villupuram section at Tambaram Yard today and tomorrow (November 29 and 30), and December 1 and 2, 4-9, 11-14 from 12:25 am to 2:25 am (2 hours).

Beach-Tambaram local leaving at 11:59 pm on today and tomorrow (November 29 and 30), and December 4-9, 11-13 would be fully cancelled. Tambaram-Beach local leaving Tambaram at 11:40 pm on today and tomorrow (November 29 and 30), and December 1, 4-9, 11-13 would be fully cancelled.

Beach-Tambaram local leaving at 11:59 pm on December 3 and 10, and Tambaram-Beach local leaving at 11:35 pm on the same days would also be fully cancelled.