Last mile connectivity is need of the hour

CHENNAI: Public transportation in any city will succeed only if last mile connectivity is seamless and affordable. But in Chennai, one has to walk or ride to the nearest Metro station or the suburban railway stations - one of the major reasons why a majority of commuters still prefer their own vehicles.

Believe it or not, Metro rail and suburban trains are the fastest modes of transportation in Chennai. Moreover, suburban trains are cheapest in the city. Despite this, private vehicles crowd city roads and make air less breathable.

The government agencies have already taken measures to provide last mile connectivity. Chennai Metrorail Limited (CMRL) launched e-vehicles in some of its stations and the Greater Chennai Corporation implemented a bicycle sharing system. Both the initiatives have become failures.

The government should vmake the last mile connectivity more effective by operating vehicles to cover a certain radius from the public transportation station. Parking charges should be reduced for passengers, who use the public transportation, at the parking lots near stations to encourage them to use the Metrorails and suburban trains.

Bicycle sharing systems should be made more viable and expanded to interior roads. Presently, cycle stations are located only on the arterial roads. Talks over separate cycle lanes are there for several years without any fruition. Cycle lanes will ensure reduction of motor vehicles.