Last date to apply to MTC Chennai's Public Transport Fellowship tomorrow; check here

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation Ltd (MTC) in Chennai has invited individuals passionate about public transport to apply to a fellowship aimed at supporting critical projects to improve public bus services in the city.

The application deadline for the Public Transport Fellowship with MTC Chennai is tomorrow, August 15.

Applicants should hold a Masters degree in Urban/Transport Planning, Transport Engineering, or a related field, and must possess strong analytical skills and a drive to make a positive impact, as per a statement.

The 12-month fellowship offers a chance to shape Chennai's public transport system, in a collaborative and fast-paced environment, it added.

Fellows wil be given a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000.

The Public Transport Fellowship role involves conducting research on public transport best practices, analysing data and translating findings into actionable insights, developing and proposing new initiatives to enhance service delivery, collaborating with stakeholders to identify and implement technology solutions, and to assist in project planning, execution, and stakeholder engagement.

Interested candidates can send their resume and a cover letter to mtc.chn@gmail.com. The last date for submission of applications is August 15.