Lankan’s bid to travel to Italy foiled; 2 held for helping with fake docus

CHENNAI: Following the arrest of a Sri Lankan who allegedly tried to travel to Italy with a fake Indian passport and fake visa on June 10, the Chennai city police on Friday arrested two men in Chennai who helped the Lankan to get a fake passport and visa. The arrested were identified as Shafiq Ahammed, 32, of Mannadi and Natarajan, 65, of Iyyapanthangal. The two had reportedly helped a Lankan named Niroshan, who was arrested at the airport, to get the fake documents required to travel to Italy. The two had allegedly collected Rs.3.5 lakh from him to ready the fake documents. The suspects arrested on Friday were already arrested earlier in connection with similar cases. Shafiq was also once questioned by National Investigation Agency. Police also asked members of the public that severe action would be taken against those people who try to get passport and visas using fake documents.