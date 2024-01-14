Land acquisition notified for skywalk connecting Kilambakkam KCBT & proposed suburban railway station

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) may soon commence works to construct a skywalk connecting Kilambakkam KCBT and proposed suburban railway station as Chengalpattu district administration has issued land acquisition notification for the project.



According to the notification, as much as 5,900 sqm of land belonging to a private leather company will be acquired for the project. The project land has fruit bearing trees as of now.

It may be noted that the planning authority has decided to provide Rs. 20 Crore to Southern Railway to construct a new suburban railway station just across KCBT. The new suburban railway station will come between Vandalur and Urapakkam railway stations. Tenders have been floated already for the railway station.

Once the Kilambakkam railway station and skywalk are constructed, passengers can alight at the new railway station and use the skywalk to cross Chennai - Trichy National Highway (NH-45). Presently, passengers using local trains have to alight at Vandalur or Urapakkam railway stations and take auto-rickshaws to reach KCBT.

The planning authority approved both the railway station and skywalk during its authority meeting held in May last year.

As per the proposal, the skywalk would have lifts and walkalators as distance between KCBT and railway station would be around 500 meters.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed J Partheeban, a district revenue officer ranked official, to run KCBT and under-construction Kuthambakkam bus stand near Thirumazhisai.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has directed CMDA to a steering committee composed of CMDA, CUMTA, Tambaram police, transport corporations and others to coordinate issues on a daily basis.