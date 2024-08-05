Lack of traffic police, faulty signals rankle motorists in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: How is it possible for motorists and commuters to abide by traffic rules and regulations when authorities don’t replace faulty signals or have police at main junctions, wondered residents in Tiruvallur.

Over the past two years, the number of vehicles has increased not only in the city but also in smaller districts like Tiruvallur, where a traffic jam can wreak havoc on commuters.

There are two main junctions in the town. One is the Chennai-Tiruttani highway and Rajaji Salai junction, situated opposite of Uzhavar Santhai. The second is JN Road-TNHB Kakkalur bypass Road-Tiruvallur Uthukottai High Road junction located near the Tiruvallur fire station office.

Both junctions have heavy traffic during the peak hours. Notwithstanding bumper-to-bumper traffic at these junctions, faulty signals and the lack of police officials make it a nightmare for motorists.

Vehicle density has increased in Tiruvallur compared to 2021. “I’m pursuing a Master’s degree in a private college in Chennai. Three years ago, I used to reach Tiruvallur railway station from my home in Punnapakkam in 15 minutes. Now it takes more than 30 minutes. There’s nobody to man the signals, which don’t even work most of the time. Rash riding has become common too,” noted a college student and a resident of Punnapakkam.

Another busy junction is Red Hills High Road-Kakkalur High Road junction at Theradi located near Veera Raghava Swamy temple. Though heavy vehicles are not supposed to ply on the narrow Theradi Street via Panagal Street to reach Tiruvallur-Tiruttani High Road, drivers rarely follow the rule.

“As a marketing agent, I’m on the road a lot on my bike but heavy vehicles make it difficult to drive here. And, in the evening, school students fill the road,” lamented F Thomas, a marketing agent in Tiruvallur.

Another faulty signal is located near the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, and patients and caretakers find it difficult to cross the road.

“I buy food and juice for my husband every day in the shops opposite to the hospital. It takes a long time for me to cross the road, as the signal doesn’t work here. This delays my return to the ward,” rued an attendant in the hospital.

Speaking to DT Next, a higher official in the Tiruvallur police department said that the installation process was underway. “A few pending works will be completed soon. Diverting vehicles daily will cause difficulty for heavy vehicles. Instead, diversion will take place during festival time,” the official added.