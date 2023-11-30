K’taka man held with unaccounted cash of Rs 1.25 cr

CHENNAI: Less than a week after securing Rs 2.01 crore unaccounted cash in the city, Chennai police officials detained a Karnataka man on Tuesday evening with Rs 1.25 crore unaccounted cash.

He was detained during vehicle checks near Mint flyover in Washermanpet, police sources said. When police personnel stopped the auto in which he was travelling, the man in the passenger seat gave evasive replies. Suspicious over his behaviour, police checked his belongings and found currency notes in his bag.

The passenger was taken to Washermanpet police station for enquiry. He was identified as A Dhairyasheel of Bellary in Karnataka. Since he did not have proper documents for the cash he was carrying, police seized the Rs 1.25 crore from him.

Investigations revealed that he was taking the money to Vijayawada to buy gold. Police seized the money and handed them over to the Income Tax department at Nungambakkam for further action.

On November 25, the alertness of an auto driver, who was ferrying customers from Puzhal to Chennai Central Railway parcel office helped Elephant gate police recover Rs 2.01 crore unaccounted cash from them.