Krishnagiri vendor to pay Rs 43,000 in damages for selling duplicate silk saree

CHENNAI: A saree seller in Krishnagiri had to pay Rs 43,000 to a customer as compensation for unfair trade practice and deficiency in service.

The complainant NS Mathivanan and his family members often visit their family temple in Andhra Pradesh. Mathivanan wanted to give a silk saree as an offering to the deity, Padmavathi Thayaar.

So, he purchased a silk saree from a retailer in Krishnagiri for Rs 13,000 on the assurance that it was original silk. After purchasing the saree, he and his family drove to Andhra in the hope of adorning the deity with the saree.

However, when Mathivanan gave the saree to the temple priest to adorn the deity and complete his offering, the priest refused saying that it was duplicate silk. Disappointed that he was unable to fulfil a debt to the deity, and incensed at being cheated, Mathivanan visited the vendor again with the saree and questioned its originality. He also asked the vendor to give an original silk saree and refused to take the saree back.

The seller took back the saree and receipt, but said that there was no stock. He also asked the complainant to come on another day but later, he refused to return the money and receipt. The seller insisted Mathivanan purchase some other materials in his shop for Rs 13,000.

Though Mathivanan tried to reason with the vendor, the latter did not relent. A distressed Mathivanan, filed a complaint with Dharmapuri District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The commission, headed by the president R Raja and members PM Muthu Kumar and Shanthy Andiyappan, reviewed the case, and directed the vendor to refund Rs 13,000 towards saree cost, Rs 20,000 as compensation for unfair trade practice and deficiency in service, and Rs 10,000 in litigation cost to the complainant within 2 months from the date of order. If the amount was not refunded, the compensation amount would carry an annual interest rate of 9%.